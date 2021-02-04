Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467.11 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $467.11 million and $8.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,485 coins and its circulating supply is 566,614,488 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

