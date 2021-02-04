Opus Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $160,352.44 and $65.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01318959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.17 or 0.05944239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

