Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $7.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.88. The stock had a trading volume of 391,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,752. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.54.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,915 shares of company stock worth $22,088,110 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.56.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.