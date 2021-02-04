Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 370,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,427. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

