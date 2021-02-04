Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.15. 5,446,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 1,187,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 98.29% and a negative net margin of 258.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

