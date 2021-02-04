Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 492,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 481,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

