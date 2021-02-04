MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Trading Up 6.3%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 293,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 193,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The firm has a market cap of $223.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 591.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

