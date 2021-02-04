BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 469,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 426,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $176,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

