Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 6.5%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.29. 1,533,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 677,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $134,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,208 shares of company stock valued at $855,443. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

