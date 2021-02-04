Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Up 6.6%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 231,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 186,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 31.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 596.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.