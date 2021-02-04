Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Shares Up 6.7%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. 406,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 186,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Synacor worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

