Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 1,612,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.