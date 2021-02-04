Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Expands By 15.3%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 522,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 218,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,753. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

