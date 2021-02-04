ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,668 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 177,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.