Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 176,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.