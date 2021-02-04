AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.40. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $6.39 on Thursday, hitting $111.92. 1,976,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.