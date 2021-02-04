Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.81. 1,020,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 958,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

