Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

Regis stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $363.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.71.

RGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

