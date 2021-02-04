Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

Regis stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $363.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.71.

RGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Earnings History for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

