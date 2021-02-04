Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 2,717,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

