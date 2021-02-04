Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.47 and its 200 day moving average is $352.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

