Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreases By 20.0%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.03. 2,662,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

