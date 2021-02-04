InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 76,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,251. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on IHG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

