Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 125,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 80,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXLA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $229.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.