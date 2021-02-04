DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.50 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. DEX has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $180,177.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01283728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.92 or 0.05934881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

