Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) were up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 397,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 503,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKER. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.