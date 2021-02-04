TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 459,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 447,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

