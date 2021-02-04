Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 7.5%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 266,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 189,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.