Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.95. 1,161,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,392,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

