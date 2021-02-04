Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Trading Up 8.2%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.75. 5,312,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 424,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Quantum alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,165.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.