Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $203,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 131.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 167,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.03. 17,777,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,036. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

