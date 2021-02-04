Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Rises By 14.8%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PM traded up $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 5,377,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

