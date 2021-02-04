Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Rises By 14.8%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE PM traded up $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 5,377,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
