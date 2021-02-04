Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 887,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,915. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

