Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 887,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,915. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
