The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.393-7.595 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

