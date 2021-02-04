Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 116,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 99,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Sigilon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

