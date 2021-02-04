PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $16.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.10. 494,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

