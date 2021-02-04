Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 8.8% Higher

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.07. 1,078,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 442,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

