Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) were up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 1,418,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 684,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

