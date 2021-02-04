Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Up 10.2%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 239,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 263,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

