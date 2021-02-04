ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Up 12.2%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.41. 4,303,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,104,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,578 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

