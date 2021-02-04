Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading 11% Higher

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares were up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 744,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,149,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

