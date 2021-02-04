Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 29,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 9,893,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

