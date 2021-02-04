Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Drops By 16.9%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 731,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 152,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,877. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

