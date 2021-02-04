Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Trading Up 14.2%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)’s stock price rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 274,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 60,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

