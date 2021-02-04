SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Up 12.9%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares rose 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 586,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 471,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

