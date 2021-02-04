Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $68.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $615.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.56 and a 200-day moving average of $414.25. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

