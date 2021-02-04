SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Releases Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SiTime stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.66. 209,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,245. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.
In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $130,342.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.
