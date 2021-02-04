AmonD Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $516,263.26 and $20,437.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00089446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00064318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

