JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash (JPEC.L) (LON:JPEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JPEC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.31). 16,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.33. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash (JPEC.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

