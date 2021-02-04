Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $168,903.42 and approximately $46,335.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00089446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00064318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.