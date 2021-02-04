Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.08 or 0.00024567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $531.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.15 or 1.00164234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,661,524 coins and its circulating supply is 209,876,921 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

